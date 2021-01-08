Letter: “Peaceful Protestors?”

I find it ironic that the media has branded these “protestors” who stormed the Capitol Building as “rioters , thugs, and criminals!” When Black Lives Matter “protestors” were breaking windows and burning down businesses and looting they were portrayed as “peaceful protestors”. Half our country believes they were scammed. And the other half believes they won far and square. This country is closer to a civil war than we have ever been before since the last civil war! Anybody who believes that “unity” is going to come from the President Elect Joe Biden is kidding themselves! This country is 50-50 divided and nothing is going to change that soon. God help us all!
Tim Robertson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.