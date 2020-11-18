Letter: Peaceful transition

I am old enough to have witnessed many presidential elections and have no doubt we will succeed in a peaceful transition of power. What makes today’s situation slightly different is a President that has been vilified on a daily basis even before he began serving and before he had an opportunity to make a singe policy issue. As a contributor to the editorial page, I read the opinion page every day. I do need to get a life, but as a former elected official, I get into that stuff. Today’s editorials provided a prime example. Along side the calls for unity were several lie claims, disaster predictions, dishonesty proclamations, crybaby observations, death of democracy theories, failures of morality, and the ever popular comparison to Hitler. That’s just today. Imagine reading 1460 days of that and not feeling a little combative. I guess if it makes some of you feel better to dump on someone when they are down, well, hope you enjoy it.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
