Letter: Pelosi actions were accurate

I cannot agree with what Ruth Marcus said about Speaker Nancy Pelosi. While the Republicans were chanting “Four More Years”, I was applauding the Speaker for shredding the President’s written words for his “State of the Union” speech. She was doing it for me.
I have endured much as a Democrat, from my first vote for President when Eisenhower won over my candidate, Adali Stevenson. My ten years as a Democrat in a Republican led Legislature stretched my endurance to the max. The issues concerning benefits for women, children and an economy for all were not always supported by my Republican collogues.
These last three years have again been a test of my endurance under a President who instituted has out policies which are counter to my Democratic principles and Christian values. The decision by the Senate has given me no choice but to endure yet another year under this divisive President.
Marion L. Pickens
Former AZ State Representative
Marion Pickens
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.