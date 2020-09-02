Letter: Pelosi and Democrats’ political stunt and hoax on Postal Service

Pelosi and the Democrats have manufactured a Postal Service political stunt with their $25 billion legislation. The Postmaster General is NOT appointed by President Trump. A bipartisan Postal Board of Governors engaged a professional search firm that identified Louis DeJoy as an outstanding candidate with the necessary background to reform the postal system. The bipartisan governors then unanimously approved his appointment as postmaster general. His being a Trump donor is irrelevant. Democrats claimed the same irrelevance of Mueler's several prosecutors contributing to the Democrat party. Postmaster General DeJoy expects the number of ballots that would be mailed this fall will be a small fraction of USPS' overall capacity. Dejoy is trying to reform the USPS that incurs deficits of $billions annually in tax payer money. Republicans claim $14 billion is already available in cash to the USPS and it has access to a $10 billion loan from the Treasury. Despicable Democrats have played a sick political partisan hoax on the gullible American public, with help from the Democrat news media.
Tony Domino
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!