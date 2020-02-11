Letter: Pelosi Did Not Let Herself Get Out-Trumped

Re: the Feb. 7 article "Pelosi let herself get out-Trumped.'
I disagree with Ruth Marcus' opinio.
Especially the words: "They’ll go after you...." as a reason why Pelosi should not have ripped up the papers after the SOTU speech.
That is the very reason the GOP members do not address or label Trump’s egregious behavior. They fear “they’ll go after you.”
Pelosi had the courage to act out her rage over the lies and misinformation written in those papers with a symbolic gesture knowing full well that she would be attacked and called names by Trump and his sycophants. Her act was heroic.
Had she done nothing, then I might have agreed that she “let Trump own her.”
Lois Spacapan
Northwest side
