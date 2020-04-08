Letter: Pelosi put lives in danger to Covid-19 virus in late February
Letter: Pelosi put lives in danger to Covid-19 virus in late February

We had our first identified case of the Covid-19 virus on January 21. On January 31 President Trump enacted his China travel ban and quarantine. That same day he declared a Public Emergency. In late February, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to San Francisco's Chinatown. She walked around urging people to go there, saying, "That’s what we’re trying to do today is to say everything is fine here. We know that there is concern surrounding tourism, traveling all throughout the world, but we think it’s very safe to be in Chinatown and hope that others will come." Since then, because of the virus spread throughout California, San Francisco implemented a stringent "Shelter in place" order. Recently, Pelosi said, "The President, his denial at the beginning, was deadly. As the President fiddles, people are dying." Of course all through December and January, she and Democrats in Congress were "fiddling" with Impeaching Trump, causing his time and attention to be diverted. Pelosi cannot rise above partisan politics!

Ric Hanson

North side

