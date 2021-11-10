 Skip to main content
Letter: Pelosi's politically motivated Jan 6 committee investigation
Letter: Pelosi's politically motivated Jan 6 committee investigation

There is an ongoing January 6 investigation in the U.S. House of Representatives orchestrated by Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There are only two Republicans on that committee Cheney and Kinzinger, who despise Trump. The hearings are politically motivated, the final report timed to come out next year to influence Congressional elections and harm Republicans. Where is Pelosi's hearings on Biden's disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan or the the record numbers of illegal entrants apprehended by the Border Patrol? Hearings and investigations by Pelosi on these are nowhere to be found. Why? Because they would harm Biden and Democrats. Over the summer of 2020, there was rioting, looting and arson in cities across America done by Democrats. Over a billion in damages was done to private businesses and dozens of police officers were injured. No Pelosi hearings on that either. Democrats have been bullying, harassing and intimidating Senators Sinema and Manchin to vote for their leftist agenda. No condemnation of it by Pelosi or Democrat Senate Majority Leader Schumer.

Marcella Mavis

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

