This old saying is no longer true, if it ever was. Each days papers are filled with letters decrying gun violence and pleading for some minimal gun safety laws. So far the sword (gun) is winning. Legislators are too chicken or beholding to the NRA to introduce common sense laws that the majority of Americans support. So we write more letters. In the past week there have been three shootings all because “shoot first, ask questions later.” Young women in the wrong driveway, a young man knocks on a door, and a cheerleader accidentally opens the wrong car door.; all killed or wounded. What are we? The Wild West? So there will be more letters this week and next. If the pen is not mightier than the sword, maybe the ballot box is mightier than the gun. Let’s try that approach