Letter: Pence "deserved it"

It's estimated that about 70% of Republicans believe the Big Lie. How many of those 70% agree with Trump that Mike Pence "deserved" to be hanged by the violent mob on Jan. 6, 2021? Of course Trump now denies saying that. Would hanging Pence have been the cherry on top of the most shameful day in our country's history for these thugs, who were egged on by the sore loser? After watching new film of the crazed mob presented by the Jan. 6 committee, I have little doubt their plans for VP Mike Pence would have been carried out, had they gotten their hands on him.

"We love you. You're very special".

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

