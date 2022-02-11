 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Pence is right that Trump is wrong"
View Comments

Letter: "Pence is right that Trump is wrong"

  • Comments

Donald Trump’s attacks on former Vice President Mike Pence for “failing to hand the 2000 election over to him” constitute the most blatant abuse of power I have ever witnessed. In recent statements Trump has insisted that Pence had the power to hand the election to him in his role of counting the electoral votes from the November, 2020 election before Congress.

Pence’s response has been most presidential. In a recent speech in Florida before a group of conservative lawyers, he unequivocally stated “President Trump is wrong. I had no constitutional right to overturn the election.”

If Pence had cow-towed to his boss’s dictum, the outcome would have triggered violent fighting in the streets throughout the country. I admire Pence for taking the high road, and wish him the best of luck in challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News