Letter: "Pence is right that Trump is wrong"

Donald Trump’s attacks on former Vice President Mike Pence for “failing to hand the 2000 election over to him” constitute the most blatant abuse of power I have ever witnessed. In recent statements Trump has insisted that Pence had the power to hand the election to him in his role of counting the electoral votes from the November, 2020 election before Congress.
Pence’s response has been most presidential. In a recent speech in Florida before a group of conservative lawyers, he unequivocally stated “President Trump is wrong. I had no constitutional right to overturn the election.”
If Pence had cow-towed to his boss’s dictum, the outcome would have triggered violent fighting in the streets throughout the country. I admire Pence for taking the high road, and wish him the best of luck in challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.