Letter: Pence Legacy

Vice president Pence has sealed his legacy as that of a spineless man of no morality who lies and makes false accusations. By agreeing to support a bid to overturn the election results he is again bowing to Donald Trump, a man with no moral values, respect or dignity. Your actions for 4 years have not been those of a Christian who would remember the commandment about lies. Your really need to ask yourself outloud, “WHAT WOULD JESUS DO?”. Jesus threw those liars and users out of the Temple. He would throw you out too.
Cathy Wayand
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.