 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pence Legacy
View Comments

Letter: Pence Legacy

Vice president Pence has sealed his legacy as that of a spineless man of no morality who lies and makes false accusations. By agreeing to support a bid to overturn the election results he is again bowing to Donald Trump, a man with no moral values, respect or dignity. Your actions for 4 years have not been those of a Christian who would remember the commandment about lies. Your really need to ask yourself outloud, “WHAT WOULD JESUS DO?”. Jesus threw those liars and users out of the Temple. He would throw you out too.

Cathy Wayand

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News