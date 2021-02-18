Letter: Pence On The Run

I have read the post-Inauguration stories of how Mike and Karen Pence have been homeless and couch-surfing. What makes this story more than just a little sad is the reality that the Pences may be literally on the run. During the January 6th insurrection, they had to flee for their lives, hoping the mob would not discover their hiding place. Can anyone doubt that the danger to Pence and his family continues to this day, and that those who wanted to execute Mr. Pence on January 6th may still intend to do so?
Those Senators who vote to acquit Mr. Trump in the Impeachment trial can be seen as aiding and abetting the insurrectionists. Those same Senators can be rightfully seen as giving encouragement to members of the Trump mob who might still want to harm Mike Pence.
Paul Ottley
Midtown
