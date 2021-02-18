 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pence On The Run
View Comments

Letter: Pence On The Run

  • Comments

I have read the post-Inauguration stories of how Mike and Karen Pence have been homeless and couch-surfing. What makes this story more than just a little sad is the reality that the Pences may be literally on the run. During the January 6th insurrection, they had to flee for their lives, hoping the mob would not discover their hiding place. Can anyone doubt that the danger to Pence and his family continues to this day, and that those who wanted to execute Mr. Pence on January 6th may still intend to do so?

Those Senators who vote to acquit Mr. Trump in the Impeachment trial can be seen as aiding and abetting the insurrectionists. Those same Senators can be rightfully seen as giving encouragement to members of the Trump mob who might still want to harm Mike Pence.

Paul Ottley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News