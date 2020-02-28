Letter: Pence's Limit
View Comments

Letter: Pence's Limit

Putting Mike Pence in charge of the US corona virus response may stress his questionable ability to multi-task. With the gargantuan assignment of heading up the ludicrous Star Wars program also in his orbit it would seem likely to tax his marginal aptitude. This doesn't inspire confidence in a US response to the corona virus potential!

Will this development mean that the Trump administration will acknowledge the value of the CDC rather than ransack it?

And most importantly will this leave Pence time to fetch Trump's slippers?

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News