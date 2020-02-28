Letter: Pence's Limit

Putting Mike Pence in charge of the US corona virus response may stress his questionable ability to multi-task. With the gargantuan assignment of heading up the ludicrous Star Wars program also in his orbit it would seem likely to tax his marginal aptitude. This doesn't inspire confidence in a US response to the corona virus potential!
Will this development mean that the Trump administration will acknowledge the value of the CDC rather than ransack it?
And most importantly will this leave Pence time to fetch Trump's slippers?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
