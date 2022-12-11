 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pence's illogical excuse

Mike Pence is refusing to appear before the January 6th committee because he determines that action to be in violation of the separation of powers of the three branches of government. He has yet to justify that assessment.

The committee is investigating an act of sedition. It is not usurping any power that uniquely belongs to the executive branch.

Just as the Supreme Court can determine the constitutionality of legislation passed by Congress, Congress has the right to determine the legality of former president Trump's behavior. Those actions define checks and balances.

Pence is exhibiting extreme disingenuousness with his rationalization for his non-appearance.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
