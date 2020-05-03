Letter: Pendley Must Go!

This letter is to highlight the concerns of sportsmen about the BLM's Acting Director, William Pendley. Appointed Acting Director by Interior Secretary Bernhardt, Mr. Pendley has headed the BLM since July 2019 without senate confirmation. Mr. Pendley oversees 245 million acres of public land.
Mr. Pendley has long opposed public land ownership - his appointment is the proverbial fox guarding the hen house. In 2016, Mr. Pendley publicly called for the sale of all western federal lands to the states. History tells us that these lands will be managed for public benefit only as long as they are profitable, resulting in rapid loss of access and environmental degradation. Sale of these lands is a direct threat to wildlife, water, and America’s conservation Legacy.
Theodore Roosevelt said, “The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased, and not impaired, in value.” Mr. Pendley should resign immediately and the directorship should be filled by our duly elected officials.
David Ross
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
