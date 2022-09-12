 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: People disliking MAGA

I saw the letter where the writer complained that Democrats don't like MAGA. I've voted in 13 elections, my choice has won 6 times and has lost 7. You can have a difference of opinion but now every election that a MAGA candidate loses was fixed. This undermines our democracy. The Republicans who believe in peaceful transfer of power are not the enemy. Those who tried to overturn the last election are either gullible or believe that anything is permissible to stay in power.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

