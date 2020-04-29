Letter: People don’t stop needing sexual and reproductive health care during a pandemic

As coronavirus continues to spread, people across the world are facing increased barriers in accessing reproductive health services.
For people in the developing world, the pandemic is further threatening health care systems already disrupted by dangerous policies like the Global Gag Rule, which bars U.S. assistance to health providers abroad that even mention abortion and has caused clinic closures, staff layoffs, and supply shortages. Now, health care centers that have managed to remain open are overwhelmed with Covid-19 and simply don’t have the resources to provide desperately-needed care.
We need to safeguard the health and rights of people around the world by passing the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule and restore critical funding to health care providers around the world.
Senator McSally, grow a spine and stand up for the reproductive health of your constituents here in Arizona and people around the world.
Leigh Moyer, #Fight4HER Arizona
#Fight4HER is a grassroots campaign of Population Connection Action Fund
Leigh Moyer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!