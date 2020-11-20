Letter: People in glass houses

At a time when it's difficult to find anything amusing, I am being entertained by those who write letters to this newspaper criticizing President Trump for his "undignified, sullen and infantile" reaction to his election loss. Letters pleading for "healing" and stating that Trump should just "get over it". While I agree with these views, I find it laughable that now that the shoe is on the other foot, Democrats are suddenly asking for unity even though since Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 the Dems have never gotten over it.
CJ Carolyn Lawhon
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
