 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: People in glass houses
View Comments

Letter: People in glass houses

At a time when it's difficult to find anything amusing, I am being entertained by those who write letters to this newspaper criticizing President Trump for his "undignified, sullen and infantile" reaction to his election loss. Letters pleading for "healing" and stating that Trump should just "get over it". While I agree with these views, I find it laughable that now that the shoe is on the other foot, Democrats are suddenly asking for unity even though since Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 the Dems have never gotten over it.

CJ Carolyn Lawhon

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News