Letter: People! Make up your mind about Sen. Sinema

It is hard to believe that people are still complaining about Sen. Sinema! The people complaining are the people who voted her in! They could not wait to get rid of Martha McSally. I did not vote for Sen. Sinema but I will in the future. She is not in office to do the will of the democratic party! She is there to do what is BEST for ALL of America! Stop complaining start helping and finding solutions for the entire country. Sen. Sinema stick to your standards and help America move forward.
Rob Jones
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.