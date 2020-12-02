 Skip to main content
Letter: People who kept the 2020 election safe
After days of watching the voting I realized how many of the workers and then the counters and then those who recounted were Black Woman. I also realized how many Black women were out there going door to door to encourage people to vote. Time Magazine is even proposing one of those who helped with organizing as Person of the Year. I don't think many of us realize how much Black Women have helped us grow as a Nation. They worked hard to get the Vote for Women and then were put down . They helped in the Civil Rights Movement and now put their lives on the line to sit at polling places and then count and recount votes. I think they are owed a huge Thank You for making sure that false claims could not be verified because they chose to put themselves at risk (we know that people of color are at higher risk of infection). to ensure a fair election. THANK YOU!!!

Judith Doran

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

