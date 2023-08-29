Re: The 24th of August article dubbed ‘Confused.’ It seems the author believes we are sinking into a socialistic third-world status. Niger is a third-world country, is he comparing us to that mess. I suppose the author believes Donnie is 6’3” and 215 pounds. The author is wrong, Donnie is facing four not three trials. The author believes climate change is a mere perception. Checked the temperature lately? Donnie is an autocrat that is going after ‘them’ until he is installed into office and then comes after you. Instead of supporting an honest man who is earnest in providing for the poor and creating a better society the author backs a child-like narcissistic, pathological liar, and all around despicable human being. Go ahead, elect Donnie and see what you get.