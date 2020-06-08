Letter: Perfect storm in America

Our country seems to be in the midst of a perfect storm. The pandemic provides the backdrop. There is no moral compass emanating from our president nor from his closest associates who accept his lack of principles. Politics has become more important than law, the Constitution, science and a higher calling. Racism/prejudice/injustice is running rampant because our nation has never dealt with it head-on; it remains the elephant in the living room. Social media, except of late, had no boundaries; who determines hate speech and falsehoods? Americans have been led to believe that there are no responsibilities attached to any freedom. The gap between "the haves" and "the have nots" widens with every catastrophe. Individuality/individual choices take precedent over a greater good. Our greatest challenge of 2020, the presidential election, hasn't even occurred yet. Our nation is in serious trouble from within. The time is now for each of us to be part of the solution.
Barbara Conlogue
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
