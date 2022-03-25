 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Perfect timing to deal with our crises
Letter: Perfect timing to deal with our crises

Re: the March 14 letter "Time to ditch fossil fuels."

Dear Editor,

Thanks to the letter writer for reminding us of this critical time to take action to battle climate change. Indeed, this is a perfect time, with the world coming together to battle Ukraine’s invaders, Congress working together to pass a bipartisan budget, and the pandemic shining a light on the equity crises we face. In addition to bringing the free world together to support Ukraine, the President also announced hosting this year’s funding conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria. The Global Fund works with middle and low income countries to strengthen health care systems, save lives, and battle pandemics, including COVID. Last year’s increase to the Child Tax Credit showed we can cut domestic poverty if we take action. So speak up to those who represent you and let’s move Congress to battle all of these current challenges, the time is now for this combined “moonshot."

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

