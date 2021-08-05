 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Perils of blindly trusting expert authority
View Comments

Letter: Perils of blindly trusting expert authority

  • Comments

That you for the opinion piece from Megan McCardle of The Washington Post that quoted an article by Rachel Aviv about the sexual abuse of German children in the hands of authorities. A similar story happened to a young female child here in Tucson by authorities and is making its way through courts. Rachel Aviv writes for The New Yorker and I would urge your readers to read another article she wrote:

How the Elderly Lose Their Rights | The New Yorker

Oct 9, 2017 — How the Elderly Lose Their Rights. Guardians can sell the assets and control the lives of senior citizens without their consent—and reap a profit from it.

It is called human trafficking and it happens every day across the United States.

A movie is on NETFLIX about this human tragedy called I CARE A LOT. The movie depicts professional guardianship accurately. Britany Spears is not along by a long shot.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News