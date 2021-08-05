Letter: Perils of blindly trusting expert authority

That you for the opinion piece from Megan McCardle of The Washington Post that quoted an article by Rachel Aviv about the sexual abuse of German children in the hands of authorities. A similar story happened to a young female child here in Tucson by authorities and is making its way through courts. Rachel Aviv writes for The New Yorker and I would urge your readers to read another article she wrote:
How the Elderly Lose Their Rights | The New Yorker
Oct 9, 2017 — How the Elderly Lose Their Rights. Guardians can sell the assets and control the lives of senior citizens without their consent—and reap a profit from it.
It is called human trafficking and it happens every day across the United States.
A movie is on NETFLIX about this human tragedy called I CARE A LOT. The movie depicts professional guardianship accurately. Britany Spears is not along by a long shot.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
