A recent writer to this page states Biden and Democrats are exploiting mass shootings to further their “Final Solution” plan of gun confiscation. It may be coincidence that the writer uses that term. That term was how the Nazis described the horrors of the Holocaust.

I have lived long enough to have seen the evolution of mass murders from the UT tower killings to today’s more than everyday events. What has changed? In my opinion, the easy access to weapons of war has brought the means to the killers. There have always been killers and psychopaths and until science can remediate their sickness they will be amongst us.

Gun owners have been told by the NRA for decades that “They are going to take away your guns”. It remains a fear tactic. I personally believe that it is impractical, if not impossible, to confiscate more guns than we have people in the US. Revise the NFA to restrict the ownership of those weapons used in mass murders.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke