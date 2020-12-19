Letter: "PERSON OF THE YEAR"?!!!!!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are "The Person of the Year" according to Time Magazine? Is this the same Joe Biden who hid in his Basement for most of the year? Is this the same Joe Biden who has done illegal transactions with his son, Hunter and his brother, Jim and the Communistic Chinese Government? Is this the same Kamala Harris that called out Joe Biden as a RACIST during the Democratic Primary debate? Wow, how the standards in the United States have changed. DISGRACEFUL!
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
