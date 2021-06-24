Letter: Personal choice is all carte

I am tired of the ant-mask, anti-testing, anti-vax folks citing "personal choice", "individual freedom." You can't claim such rights here, but deny other "freedoms" elsewhere. Your "freedoms" don't come with a "right" to infringe others' freedoms and rights. If a business wants to keep its employees and customers safe requiring masks, vaccinations, etc., why does your "freedom" trump their freedom? What about the freedoms of those who have no choice, the very young for which there is no option beyond masks, testing and social distancing? What about those who are immuno-compromised? Don't they have freedoms too? We as a nation have always given up some freedoms for the greater good - its why government exists. If you don't fee obligated to help society get past this pandemic, fine. Go find your remote mountain top and have at it.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.