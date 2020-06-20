Letter: Personal freedom vs rights

I have to ask myself-what is personal freedom? To me it represents self-control. We have a right to the pursuit of happiness, but does that justify infringing on the rights of others at the cost of the common good? We are all unique but still a part of something bigger.
Personal freedom is not self-centered or selfish! It is the ability to make wise choices and show compassion for our fellow mankind. It is freedom gained by respecting ourselves and others.
A child can't handle personal freedom, yet we act as children when we refuse to act as adults. We always have a choice, AIWAYS! How we respond to any given situation is in our control. Temper tantrums, fits of anger, lashing out at others is not personal freedom or a right. It is abuse of ourselves and others.
We will never be free until we contribute to a better world. Let's do our part. Rights only work when they result in personal freedom.
Pamela Fauxbel
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
