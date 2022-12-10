Letter: Personal Opinions

I am a voter, taxpayer, military veteran, retired and happy citizen of this great country.

I read the Letters to the Editor and Opinion sections of this paper.

I have my own feelings about many issues, whether politics, environment, economics etc.

However, I refuse to accept only one side of an issue. Allowing that others may have different opinions than mine, I try to learn and understand what they may be.

It is difficult to live in a world where only one side of an issue can be the correct one.

Therefore, based on unfortunate current events, I’m beginning to believe that “Freedom of Speech” and “Right to Bear Arms” as well as many other things, may need some updating and interpretation.

Bottom line, it would be, and should be, a much better world if we all learned to get along with each other.

Let's all just try this .Please!

Peter Strauss

Marana