 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Personal Opinions

  • Comments

I am a voter, taxpayer, military veteran, retired and happy citizen of this great country.

I read the Letters to the Editor and Opinion sections of this paper.

I have my own feelings about many issues, whether politics, environment, economics etc.

However, I refuse to accept only one side of an issue. Allowing that others may have different opinions than mine, I try to learn and understand what they may be.

It is difficult to live in a world where only one side of an issue can be the correct one.

Therefore, based on unfortunate current events, I’m beginning to believe that “Freedom of Speech” and “Right to Bear Arms” as well as many other things, may need some updating and interpretation.

Bottom line, it would be, and should be, a much better world if we all learned to get along with each other.

People are also reading…

Let's all just try this .Please!

Peter Strauss

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News