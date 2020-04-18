Letter: Personal Protective Equipment(PPE)
The news is full of complaints about medical professionals not having enough PPE. I wonder if anyone has looked at recycling the PPE. For example, when you rent shoes at a bowling alley they have been sterilized by ultra-violet radiation. As a retired physicist I would think other forms of radiation may be effective against a virus. One very simple method might be heat radiation. Put the masks, etc. in an oven at say 105F for a couple hours. This might be more effective than storing them in a paper bag for use the next day as Banner is doing. The question to find out is whether the item is truly sterilized and the parts of a mask will tolerate high temperature such as the elastic strap.

Ronald Frank

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

