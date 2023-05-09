Re: Fighting Fentanyl Us Must Get tough With China, Mexico Selena Zito

As a liberal Democrat I see this as the typical American refusal to accept responsibility for drug use and death. Our national narrative is that drug users are victims who have no personal responsibility or agency. China, Mexico, and our government are responsible.

The real victims are Mexicans. Americans buy drugs from ruthless and violent drug cartels. To maintain their control 30,000 Mexicans are murdered every year. More than 100,000 people have disappeared. In the last decade 100 journalists were murdered. State and Federal governments and police have been corrupted all to meet the desires of Americans.

American drug users were aptly described by F. Scott Fitzgerald in The Great Gatsby. " (They are) . . . careless people (who) . . . smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their . . . vast carelessness . . . and let other people clean up the mess they made."

Susie Morris

Midtown