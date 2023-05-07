Talk is better than war. Kennedy beat Nixon. Personality beat experience. Viet Nam was France’s colony. Kennedy was shot .Johnson waned to show America that Democrats were not soft on Communism. North Vietnam is still communist. 58,000 names are on a black wall. If Nixon was president there would have been no Viet Nam War. Nixon met Mao, who killed more people than Hitler and Stalin. China was to be a buffer between the US and the U.S.S.R., and with trade, would become more open to democracy and open to the world. It did - for a while. Now Xi is dictator just as Putin. Teddy Roosevelts dictum still works, “Speak softly, but carry a big stick.”Letter writer Glynn crucifies Pence on a tree of selected words. Study the success or failure of parities agendas. Publish agendas in news papers. Have candidates debate like Lincoln and Douglas.