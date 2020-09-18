 Skip to main content
Letter: Perspective needed when finding fault
Bob Woodward [with his new book="Rage"], and Joe Biden do not understand what it is like to be a CEO of a corporation or the President of a country. If you are the person where "The Buck Stops" - you protect the people in peril. If your company or country is facing a potential bankruptcy type of situation, you do not run around yelling, "The sky is falling". You assure your employees/constituents that, "Every thing is going to be alright".

In the early years of the Great Depression, FDR tried to comfort the US citizens that every thing will be alright when he said, "You have nothing to fear but fear itself".

Joe Biden plays Monday Morning Quarterback with accusations of what may have been wrong RE: Covid. But what would his plan have been, and what are his strategies for the future.

It is easy to find fault.

Mark Tornga

Oro Valley

