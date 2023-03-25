The U. S. has pervasive political differences. They go beyond Republicans and Democrats-it's disagreements about religion, abortions, guns, race, crime, gender and many other political issues. When we are feeling like we are beginning to hate someone who is on the other side of one or more of the issues, we need to remember that we are all human beings. We don't learn anything of any substance if we only have contact with people that are on the same side of the issues that we are. If we want to expand our knowledge and experiences, we need to find people that live lives that are totally different than ours. If they say or do something that we disagree with, we should not only tolerate it, but we should be thankful and then respectfully ask them if we can find out more about their point of view. This is vital to our well being and the health and safety of our democracy.