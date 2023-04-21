The GOP has adopted the Trump strategy of undermining the rule of law and winning by any means necessary. The strategy works by flooding the public square with misinformation and performance art to undermine the truth and legal authority. That is what Jim Jordan is up to in New York. He has no legal authority over a state prosecutor, but he pretends he does. Jordan is trying to plant an alternative narrative before the law can act. As a result of such actions, there are now two spheres of reality operating in the country: the first is the rule of law, the only thing that holds this diverse republic together; the second is abasing the rule of law to undermine democracy and capture power. That’s called autocracy.