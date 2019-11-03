Re: the Oct. 26 article "8 pesticides will get closer federal review of endangered species impacts."
Thank you for your Oct 28th story highlighting the pending federal review of pesticide impacts on endangered species. Given widespread bird population loss, which has been especially acute in grassland species, it’s critically important to reduce sources of human-caused impacts to wildlife, including pesticide use.
American Bird Conservancy (ABC) commends the Center for Biological Diversity for their tireless action to help achieve this win for endangered species, and wildlife at large.
The federally Threatened Streaked Horned Lark provides a prime example of how pesticide use can have a significant impact on imperiled wildlife. Habitat loss and fragmentation have severely shrunk this subspecies’ range, leaving it particularly vulnerable to the impacts of agricultural pesticide use, and the rodenticide zinc phosphide has been directly linked to Streaked Horned Lark deaths.
ABC asks that federal agencies fully examine and take steps to protect Threatened and Endangered species from these dangerous chemicals. For more information please see Endangered Species Coalition recent report (http://bit.ly/2oCXRAM).
Sincerely,
Steve Holmer, Vice President of Policy American Bird Conservancy
