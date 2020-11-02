Letter: Pet Peeves

My pet peeves. Item 1: Donald Trump says he has done more for the Black community in America than anyone except for Abraham Lincoln. Has he ever heard of the Emancipation Proclamation? Item 2: The use of the word “myself”. I went there by myself, not John and myself (I) went there, not John went there with myself (me). Sing the do-re-mi song from the Sound of Music, “Mi” a name I call myself. Back to the Donald, Item 3: Make America Great Again was coined by Sen. Alexander Wiley in 1940. It was also used by Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and others before Mr. Trump. Item 4: Portland, OR should hire Bill Walton to broadcast his nostalgic memories of when he played for the Trailblazers or when he sat in on drums with the Grateful Dead. Or just play Achy, Breaky Heart non-stop. Like magic, no more protesters.
Marvin Scott Scott
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
