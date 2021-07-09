Letter: Petulant Pair

House of Representative members Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs continue to embarrass Arizona while casting their bizarre votes. In an article in the Arizona Republic, Ronald Hansen detailed the duos most recent votes. Each representative opposed giving the Congressional Medal of Honor to all law enforcement members during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Next, both politicians voted against making Juneteenth a new federal holiday in recognition of the informal end of slavery. Andy Biggs stated he disliked the bill’s title and declared Democrats “weaponized this bill like they weaponized everything else.” Labeled by some as “constitutional contrarians,” a better label for the pair is “clownish clucks,” looking for any opportunity to gain attention by engendering prejudice and narrow mindedness.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.