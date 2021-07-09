 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Petulant Pair
View Comments

Letter: Petulant Pair

  • Comments

House of Representative members Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs continue to embarrass Arizona while casting their bizarre votes. In an article in the Arizona Republic, Ronald Hansen detailed the duos most recent votes. Each representative opposed giving the Congressional Medal of Honor to all law enforcement members during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Next, both politicians voted against making Juneteenth a new federal holiday in recognition of the informal end of slavery. Andy Biggs stated he disliked the bill’s title and declared Democrats “weaponized this bill like they weaponized everything else.” Labeled by some as “constitutional contrarians,” a better label for the pair is “clownish clucks,” looking for any opportunity to gain attention by engendering prejudice and narrow mindedness.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News