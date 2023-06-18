The PGA, despite the repeated castigation of players who flocked to LIV monies, has decided to get in bed with the Devil.

They threatened the livelihood of members who had the temerity to snub their authority by refusing them to participate in PGA events. Jack Nicklaus went so far as to declare these miscreants as no longer part of the game.

The Saudis were heavily involved in 9/11, have brutally suppressed Women's Rights and butchered Adnan Kashoggi, and now they control the PGA.

I will no longer watch the PGA/LIV on TV since they have determined it to be on their best (monetary) interest to associate with known Terrorists and Misogynists.

I've often heard that you are known by the company you keep. I'll let the PGA keep company with the Saudis, and I'll keep my support and my money away from them.

Steve Arnold

Foothills