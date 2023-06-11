It was a bit of a surprise for most of us to learn that the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and the Saudi Arabian owned LIV Golf had agreed to merge. Suddenly a major competitor is "disappearing" and seemingly, the PGA is back to a monopoly with no competition, only a minority shareholder. Sadly, this aspect hasn't gotten much, if any, attention in the news media. Shouldn't we be hearing something from the Federal Trade Commission ASAP explaining how this is in full compliance with American anti-monopoly law?