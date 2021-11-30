 Skip to main content
Letter: Pharmacists Dilemma
Letter: Pharmacists Dilemma

We cannot hold pharmacies responsible for the opioid epidemic. Response was negative to pharmacists who chose to not fill a prescription for birth control due to religious convictions. Now we are asking pharmacists to countermand the orders of a physician for an opioid. Physicians prescribe what they feel is best for their patients, so who has the right to abrogate those orders? Certainly not the pharmacist. I would suggest that everyone watch the limited series DOPESICK. It is an astonishing story of how the opioid epidemic got such a toehold on Americana, chronicling the repugnant practices of the uberwealthy Sackler Family and Purdue Pharma. They manipulated and coerced not only the FDA but doctors in general with false statistics on how Oxycontin was not habit forming. One of the worst calculated blunders of the 20th century. We cannot expect pharmacists to be the gatekeepers of addictive drugs. Doctors and prescribers must do a better job of overseeing patients that show the potential for abuse and target them for help.

Maryam Wade

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

