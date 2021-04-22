Letter: Philosophy of Punishment

The beliefs towards punishment have been examined for hundreds of years. Many have strong views on punishment, which influence the behaviors and decisions of individuals. These philosophies, which drive behavior and beliefs, are often in conflict with each other and society.
“Eye for an Eye” equal retribution for a wrong. To some, the death penalty is a result of the “eye for an eye” belief. “Just desserts” is viewed as delayed justice- such as jail or prison. The Quakers was the first to adopt the “rehab for everyone” through prayer and solitude – however not everyone wishes to change. The “lock the door and throw away the key” belief resulted in the Three Strikes Law.
The “officer is the punishment” philosophy began hundreds of years ago. Many attempts have been made to get away from this philosophy. However, incidents such as the Attica Riot, Rodney King incident and the George Floyd case, illustrates how a strong belief in this philosophy can result in excessive force.
Ray Bynum
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.