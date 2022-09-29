Letter: Phoenix PD makes largest fentanyl seizure

On 9/23, the Phoenix Police Department announced that they had seized about 1 million fentanyl pills. The largest fentanyl seizure in their history. The two suspects were arrested identified as Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21. In August, the Border Patrol stopped a vehicle near Gila Bend and found 343 packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 187 pounds. In July, Customs and Border Protection officers seized 1,800 pounds of fentanyl at ports of entry and the Border Patrol seized 340 pounds. It can be assumed that much more fentanyl is being smuggled across the border due to Border Patrol Agents' pre-occupation with processing historic numbers of illegal entrants and several of their checkpoints on highways having been shut down. I believe the drug cartels are laughing themselves silly at the huge profits they are making under Biden's border policies. They garner more profits now from smuggling fentanyl than marijuana, thanks to Democrats' ballot initiatives legalizing the latter. The result, thousands of American deaths from fentanyl.
Marsella Mavis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.