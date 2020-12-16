 Skip to main content
Letter: Phony republican electors
Letter: Phony republican electors

Arizona GOP decided they could fraudulently submit their electoral votes on forged paperwork. I hope the Secretary of State charges each signator on this document with election fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. Since the Arizona Republican Party was involved, they should be dissolved as an organization and banned from any future election.

James Kammerzell

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

