Letter: Photo ID's are NOT a burden
Letter: Photo ID's are NOT a burden

Identity theft is rampant so I don’t understand why requiring a picture ID would be considered disenfranchisement or voter suppression. You need a picture ID for the following: purchasing firearms, a Drivers license, alcohol, smoking products, purchasing a car, obtaining a loan, purchasing a house or property, Doctors visits, Social Security, Passports, Plane Travel, Hotel reservations, Insurance, Rx, Hospital admissions, renting a car, cashing a check, getting a bank account, securing employment, hunting license, fishing license, building permit, Casinos, serving on a Jury, getting a Library card, entering a government facility, buying spray paint in some instances, and the list goes on.

A photo ID law would apply equally to both liberals and conservatives. The bottom line is simple - requiring voters to prove that they are who they say they are is not a heavy burden.

Linda Schaub

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

