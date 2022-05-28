Letter: Pick one

Take your pick. You only get one:

Tighter control over weapons.

Tighter control over crazy people with access to weapons.

Apparently we can’t have both at the same time. So, in order to avoid more waves of thoughts and prayers, maybe we should begin regular mental health screenings of everyone, especially those with access to weapons, to detect those who might, maybe, sorta’ possibly be ready to do something crazy stupid with a weapon. Profile that.

Yeah, if you think a little bit of gun control will get in the way of your freedoms, think about how those daily, weekly or monthly screenings might slow you down.

Bruce Kaplan

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

