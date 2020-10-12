 Skip to main content
Letter: Pick up your binoculars
Pick up your binoculars and look straight ahead! For off in the distance and not too far away is China, the Communist Party of Xi. And he’s coming for this country of ours.

China’s economy is set to eclipse ours, as is its military might. Not only is China building military bases around the world, but they’ve also been buying ports around the globe so they can monopolize trade routes. China owns over 2,000 minor ports and 34 major ports, including the Port of Piraeus in Greece – the distribution hub of Europe.

Add to it one global pandemic (either deliberate or accidental), and Chinese tentacles in our media, and it’s easy to see that Xi’s positioning his regime for world domination.

Xi is a predator, he’s a wolf. And yet some Americans see only sheep’s clothing. Sadly, the radical left and Joe Biden, our very own Little Red Riding Hood, is simply no match for the Communist Party of China.

Barb Miles

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

