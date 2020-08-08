Letter: Pick your Party/Poison

Something that has rankled both myself and many other non-partisans is the abusive and divisive nature of the two major parties. They see no problem with limiting access to the ballot via their filters. The Dims complain about the electoral college, but then use super delegates and the Pugs just seem to do anything to retain power. Why are the rules slanted away from qualified Americans who don't want to be part of such a divisive process? We should eliminate Government involvement in primaries and allow ANY QUALIFIED AMERICAN on the ballot. Use Preferential Choice or True Preference Point System in a general election. Eliminate party listings next to the candidates' names, so we can stop the voters who vote party line with no thought to the actual candidate. Otherwise, we will always be voting for the “evil of two lessers” and everyone will continue throwing their votes away.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
