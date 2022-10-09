Letter: Picking our friends and enemies

Has it occurred to anyone given the direction President Trump was going in world politics by ingratiating himself to Putin, where we would be had he won the election of 2020? We would have found ourselves allied with Russia in their war with Ukraine. Without the US and other nations of the world Ukraine would be nothing more than an asterix. The countries of NATO, instead of firmly standing up to oppression and bullying might have found themselves with nothing more to do than to wait for the next shoe to drop. I for one, feel fortunate president (intended) Trump was not occupying the White House for a second term whereas our current leadership has demonstrated the Russian juggernaut was not.