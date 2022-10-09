 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Picking our friends and enemies

  • Comments

Has it occurred to anyone given the direction President Trump was going in world politics by ingratiating himself to Putin, where we would be had he won the election of 2020? We would have found ourselves allied with Russia in their war with Ukraine. Without the US and other nations of the world Ukraine would be nothing more than an asterix. The countries of NATO, instead of firmly standing up to oppression and bullying might have found themselves with nothing more to do than to wait for the next shoe to drop. I for one, feel fortunate president (intended) Trump was not occupying the White House for a second term whereas our current leadership has demonstrated the Russian juggernaut was not.

Ron Chisman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News