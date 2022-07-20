Letter: Pig organ transplants being tested in humans, 7.18.22 issue, pA11

Re; the July 18 article "Pig organ transplants being tested in humans."

Really. Yet again. In January 2022 an unsuccessful pig to human heart transplant was tried. The pig had been genetically modified for the sacrifice. For all of us humans who reflect on the sacrificing of animals to the gods during ancient times, I ask you to consider what we are doing now.

No temple required. No gods prayed to.

Just a species, us, which has superior technology to subjugate and sacrifice other lifeforms for our advancement.

Yet we should beware indeed.

We will reap what we sow.

Are we so arrogant and foolish to think we will not?

There are over 2 trillion galaxies in the observable universe.

Surly some other lifeforms regard other species with respect and temperance. Just not us.

Our time will come. Brutally and coldly just as we do to the genetically modified pigs. Of this I am sure.

For science has no moral boundaries.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side